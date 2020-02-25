Home

Russell P. Hatch


1942 - 2020
Russell P. Hatch Obituary
On February 25, 2020, Russell P. Hatch, Beloved husband of Michele Kelly, Devoted father of Rebecca Downey and her husband Andrew Downey and Trish Schoen and her husband Mark Schoen. Cherished grandfather of Norah, Charles, Lindsay, Lexie and Logenn. Russell is also survived by his brother Kenneth Hatch.

Visitation and a funeral service was held at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Friday, February 28th, from 3 PM to 6 PM with a service at 6 PM.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020
