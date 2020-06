The family of Ruth A. Ginn sadly announces her passing on June 18, 2020. Ruth is predeceased by her daughter, Ruth Marie, her grandson, Little Richard, and her husband of seven children, Leroy H. Stitz, Sr. Ruth will be lovingly remembered by her children, William, Leroy, Mary, James, Jane and Joanna. Ruth will be fondly remembered by her ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store