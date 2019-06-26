On June 20, 2019, Ruth Ann DeShong was called home. She was surrounded by her family. Ruth was the wife of the late Charles L. "Bud" Deshong and Arthur Chester.

Devoted mother of Susan Jean Wallace and her husband Rick, Sharon June Berkheiser and her husband Stephen, Sandra Jane Hutchins and her husband Steve, Shirley Jo Charlebois and her husband Jerry; Cherished grandmother of Julie, Michael B., Jennifer, Brian, CJ, Andrea, Lauren, Michael C., Jason, Steven, Sarah; Loving great grandmother of Samantha, Matthew, Brandon, Tyler, Tristen, Danny, Gabby, Luke, Declan, Lilly; Dear sister of the late Arnold L. "Buster" Brown Jr., David E. Brown and Betty Brown Lucas. Also survived by her adoring nephew, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Ruth was born and raised in West Virginia and moved to Logan Village in 1957 when Bud went to work at Bethlehem Steel. She lived in this home until the time of her passing.

Camping trips every summer to the great Smoky Mountains in June and Myrtle Beach in August became a favorite time for the kids. These trips always included taking the two dogs, cat, and four kids in the station wagon, pulling a pop-up camper.

Ruth was a stay home mother to her four daughters until her youngest daughter started school. At that time, she began working at Peter Rabbit day care center. This job began a new chapter in her life. In 1970, she bought Kinder Class Child Care Center on Willow Spring Road. She was actively involved in the Maryland Child Care Association, where she served as president for many years. She was known throughout Dundalk for the leadership and care that she brought to childcare. Thousands of children have passed through her care over the many years that she owned Kinder Class and operated Little Light Childcare Center.

Ruth will be remembered for her many contributions to the community and the thousands of children and families whose lives she brightened.