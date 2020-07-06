On June 15, 2020, Samuel Edward Bell, beloved son of the late Luther "Buddy" and Ruth Bell, devoted father of Joshua Bell and his wife, Toni, and Tamara Rappa and her husband, Vincent, loving grandfather of Dominic, Grayson, Julian, Noah, Niko, Hep, and Jed, dear brother of Jim Bell and his wife, Debbie, and beloved brother of Karon Holbrook and her husband, Rubin. He is also survived by Carole Bell, Susan Laphard, Dolores Bell and a host of other loving family members and friends.The family received guests at the funeral home on Monday and Tuesday, June 22nd and 23rd from 2 - 4 & 6 -8 p.m. each day, where a funeral service was celebrated on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment followed in Oak Lawn Cemetery.