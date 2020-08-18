On August 17, 2020, Sara A. Michalski (nee Boddice) died at Autumn Lake at Riverview, she was 88. Sara was born in Charleroi, PA to the late William Boddice and Florence Boddice (nee Mack) and was a longtime resident of Edgemere.



Sara retired as a supervisor from the Seagram's Four Roses Distillery when they closed the Dundalk facility. She had been employed by them for many years. Following her retirement, Sara began working as a bartender at the Wells-McComas VWF Post 2678 and then as a school bus attendant for Baltimore County Public Schools.



Sara enjoyed life. She followed NASCAR and was a fan of the Baltimore Ravens, but her most happy times were spent with her family.



She is predeceased by her parents, her siblings and her beloved husband Joseph W. Michalski, Sr. who died in 2014 and her son John A. Michalski who died in 2019. She is survived by her devoted son Joseph W. Michalski, Jr. and his wife Pamela and her cherished grandchildren Michael J. Michalski, Courtney L. Szafarz, John A. Michalski, Jr., and Joseph M. Michalski. Also surviving are her loving great grandchildren Maci Michalski, Kailee Szafarz, Noah Michalski, Nathan Michalski, Joseph Michalski, Norah Szafarz and Natalee Fortin as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



A Funeral Service celebrating Sara's life will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday at 7PM. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Thursday from 4-7PM.



