On February 2, 2019, Sara Yarbrough Greer, a longtime Dundalk resident passed away. Mrs. Greer is survived by a daughter, Barbara Goodman and husband James Goodman, of Castle Rock, CO; sons: Gordon Yarbrough, of Severna Park, MD; Gary Yarbrough, of Griffin, GA; and son-in-law, Douglas Scuzs, of Rodeo CA. Mrs. Greer was predeceased by husbands: Ray Yarbrough, Clifford Greer; daughters: Jennie Umstot, Laurita Scuzs; and son, Norman Yarbrough. She was the matriarch of family of six children; 10 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and nine great great grandchildren.

Besides spending time with her beloved family, Mrs. Greer was very active in the community with the Dundalk Women's Club and the Red Hat Society. She will be missed by her Diva friends, Anna Carey and Mitzi Cooper.

The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Thursday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service for Sara will be held on Friday, 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Greer attended Calvary Baptist Church for many years. In lieu of flowers, the donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 7321 Manchester Road, Dundalk, MD 21222. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary