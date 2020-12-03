1/1
Selina Stancliff
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Selina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Selina Stancliff passed away in hospice care at her home on November 17, 2020 a day past her 97th birthday. She was born in Chorley, England in 1923. Her parents were Charles and Elizabeth (nee Astley) Woodward. Chorley is located in Lancashire in the Northwest area of England. She was the youngest of 6 children of which all siblings have predeceased her. She had two brothers, Joseph and Leonard, and 3 sisters, Edna, Annie (Nancy) and Lily (Gigi). Selina's sisters visited her in the US from time to time.

During World War II American troops were stationed in Chorley. There Selina met a young soldier. Richard Stancliff, from Baltimore, Maryland. A year after the War, Selina came to America to marry her soldier. They settled in Dundalk on Fairway and they lived the remainder of their lives there. They have one son, Charles Richard (Ricky) who survives them. Selina visited family and loved ones in England for the majority of her life traveling until around the age of 90.

In the 1960s Selina became the needlework instructor at Hutzlers in their Eastpoint store. She had learned these skills in her English upbringing. She continued in her job until Hutzlers discontinued that service in Eastpoint. She was encouraged to become a make-up consultant. She was a devoted Hutzlers employee until she retired in the late 1980s. Many customers remembered her British accent and kind, caring demeanor.

In 1952 she and her husband opened their home to young Bethlehem Steel engineers coming to Sparrows Point for the Looper Program. One of her tenants, Lester Foster, became a dear friend and an adopted family member to Rick and Selina. Lester married and his wife, Patricia, as well as their four children, Leslie, Caroline, Lester and Timothy became Selina's American family. Anyone who knows the Foster family also knows of their "Aunt Selina"!

A graveside service was conducted in Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Rosedale, Maryland on November 21, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved