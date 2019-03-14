July 16, 1943 - March 5, 2019

Sharon Brummet, 75, was called to her Heavenly home on March 5, 2019, passing away peacefully of natural causes under compassionate hospice care while surrounded by loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30 at Graceland United Methodist Church, 6714 Youngstown Ave., Baltimore, MD 21222; Visitation 11 a.m. Memorial Service 12 p.m., on-site luncheon at Graceland UMC at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Graceland United Methodist Church, or Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care.

Sharon was most proud of her 42 years as a schedule writer at Bethlehem Steel, 55 years of marriage to Walt, building a Christian legacy through her child and grandchildren, and lifelong connection and commitment to her Berdine family. Much of her joy came from babysitting the children of family and friends and supporting children's causes.

She was preceded in death by her highly revered mother, Doris "Honey", and beloved sister, Cara Lee.

Survivors include husband, Walt; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Faith; grandchildren: Daniel, Sarah; sisters and brothers-in-law: Evelyn and Walter Szewczyk, Mille Dorff, Wilma and Barry Alderson, Marta and Byron Cover; brothers and sisters-in-law: Virgil and Faye Berdine, Ralph and Beverly Berdine, and Lynn Berdine. Deserving loving mention are numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and godchildren. Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary