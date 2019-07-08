Home

Shirley Louise Abbott

Shirley Louise Abbott Obituary
Shirley Louise Abbott, 84, of Sparrows Point, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, after suffering from dementia for several years. She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Earl Abbott and stepmother to Margie Anne Grasser and husband, Scott, and the late Donald Thomas Abbott.
She is survived by grandchildren: Thomas Earl and Benjamen Ryan Abbott, Joshua Scott and Shannon Leigh Grasser, by her dear brother, Vernon (Bud) Imwold and wife Sharon; sister, Betty Burkendine; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her grandson, Timothy Martin Abbott.
Shirley will be remembered for her dedication to her husband and family, and was a lifelong member of her church.
A private graveside ceremony to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Gardens Of Faith Cemetery at 5598 Trumps Mill Road.
In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.
Arrangements by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on July 11, 2019
