T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Shirley Hairfield
Shirley Mae Rau Hairfield, class of 1954 Dundalk High School, was called by Jesus to her eternal home on June 1, 2019.
She is survived by her faithful, beloved husband, Victor & children Laurie Jean, Rick Mark and a deceased son, Jeffery Alan, two grandchildren Justin James & Rachel Nichole, two great grandchildren Easton James and Everly Rose.
Her first local employment of four years was with Anchor Fence. Shirley served as a teacher's aide over 30 years at Plantation United Methodist Preschool. She was a faithful member for 24 years at Plantation Community Church.
Funeral arrangements by TM Ralph of Plantation FL 33317.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 6, 2019
