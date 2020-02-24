|
|
Life long Dundalk resident Shirley Powell (nee Mekolon), 80 years old, passed away at home on February 22nd. She was a life long member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Shirley grew up on Randolph Avenue. She was an avid BINGO player, enjoyed watching baseball, dining out (especially Maryland steamed crabs), enjoyed going for rides, and enjoyed her family and friends.
Surviving husband of 56 years, Leonard, her daughter Cheryl Hopkins, her sons Leonard "Louie" and Ronald Powell, her grandchildren William, Chris, Darin, and Jake as well as great-grandhildren. Shirley also leaves behind her sisters Lillian Collier and Eleanor Gurley/Welch.
She was predeceased by her mother, Emma Mekolon (nee Niemczyk), father Adolf "Skip" Mekolon, brothers Robert "Bobby" Mekolon and Sonny Edward Mekolon, her sister Dorothy Garman (nee Mekolon), and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk with interment at Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020