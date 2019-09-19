|
|
|
Stanley Wilson Foust, 80 passed away Thursday September 5, 2019 in Gainesville Georgia. Stanley was born on August 4, 1939 to Sophie and Charles Foust in Baltimore, Maryland, the youngest of 2 children. Stanley was a longtime resident of Dundalk, Maryland; Baldwin, Maryland and Gainesville, Georgia.
Stanley served in the military starting in 1959. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1969. He met his wife, Phyllis at age 17 and married in 1961, in Dundalk, Maryland.
Stanley spent 42 years at Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Sparrows Point Maryland and worked as an insurance adjuster for years afterwards. Stanley had a passion for sharing his hobby, creating stained glass pieces, by giving hundreds of small gifts to others. He loved to both serve and fellowship in several local churches and independent Bible study groups. Stanley loved traveling and spending time with his grandkids.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son, Mark; daughter Wendy Foust Morey; daughter Aileen Foust; grandchildren, Abigail, Robert, Christopher and Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Community Bible Study at
https://www.communitybiblestudy.org/giving/
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 26, 2019