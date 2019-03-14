Home

Stephen P. Feuerhardt Jr.


1985 - 2019
Stephen P. Feuerhardt Jr. Obituary
Stephen P. Feuerhardt Jr., 33, suddenly passed away on March 7, 2019 at home. Stephen was born on March 17, 1985 in Baltimore, MD.
Predeceased by his mother, Tekla Feuehardt (nee McNicholas). Survived by his father, Stephen Feuerhardt Sr.; his siblings: Stephanie, Earl, Christopher; his three nieces: Priscilla, Nicole, Melissa; step-daughter, Ashely and her four children; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Stephen enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his spare time.
Arrangements will be handled by the family.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019
