|
|
|
On August 2, 2019, Steven Robert Harris passed away at the age of 59. He was born on July 13, 1960, in Leavenworth, Kansas and predeceased by parents Robert and Lenora Harris. Survived by wife of 19 years, Pamela Harris (nee Mullins); daughter Mellisa Marshall and her children Noah, Izaiah, and Alexis of Morristown TN; son Robert Harris and his wife Kayla and their children Rose and Dalton, of Dundalk, MD; step-daughter Kelly Gilbert and her children Dylan, Marley and Joy of Dundalk, MD; step-daughter Michelle Gilbert and her children Madison, Jacob, Sofia and Jeana of Edgemere, MD and grandaughter Makayla of Essex, MD. Steven also leaves behind brother Richard Harris and wife Marcia of Lennon, MI; brother James Harris and wife Pat of Palo Alto, CA; brother Ronald Harris and wife Gail of Dundalk, MD; brother Samuel Harris and wife Trudy of Landsdown, MD; and sister Carol Foster and husband Stewart of Dundalk, MD and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Predeceased by brothers Chuck, Lloyd and Larry Moore and sister Judy Higgs. A pipefitter for more that 35 years, he most recently held the position of foreman at TempAir of Owings Mills. Often described as "larger than life," he loved attending Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles games; he loved NASCAR, camping, traveling and spending time with his family. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church, 7321 Manchester Road, Dundalk, MD with a luncheon immediately following at the Battle Grove Democratic Club, 7900 New Battle Grove Road, Dundalk, MD 21222. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019