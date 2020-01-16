|
Suzanne Knutson (nee Buck), diagnosed with ALS January 2018, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Gilchrist Hospice, Towson, MD.
Born September 1st, 1962 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Jessie C and Hattie M (Woods) Buck. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 37 years, Kenneth N Knutson Jr, daughter Jessica Hoffman of Jessup, MD, son Jordan and grandson Isaac Knutson of Rosedale, MD, and brother John David Buck of Washington, D.C.
Suzanne grew up in Dundalk, resided in Edgemere 1987 to 2018, moved to Rosedale October, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to any of the following:
Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC Foundation): https://www.ccbcmd.edu
Rosedale Baptist Church: https://www.rosedalebaptist.org/give
Johns Hopkins Hospital: Robert Packard Center for ALS Research https://www.packardcenter.org
The ALS Association www.webdc.alsa.org
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020