Terry Watnoski passed away unexpectedly, following a brief illness, on March 17, 2019, at the age of 62.
He was born on June 28, 1956 in Baltimore, MD. As a young adult, he worked as a diesel mechanic. He later owned a vending business, and then, together with his wife owned and operated Baltimore's Best Karaoke Bar - Walt's Inn, in Canton, MD.
Terry always loved spending his time outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid deer hunter. He enjoyed cooking, working with his hands, and was continually occupied with many things and remained fully engaged in life. He will forever be remembered for his friendly smile and unfailing willingness to help others.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Willi Watnoski (nee Wiatr); his son, TJ Watnoski and his wife Bonnie; his daughter, Jeniele Fisher and her husband Tommy; his seven grandchildren: Blake, Cody, Kelsey, Olivia, Riley, Evan, Autumn; his brother, Michael Watnoski; and his sister, Dee Watnoski.
He is predeceased by his father, Michael E. Watnoski; his mother, Pauline Watnoski (nee Zbosnik); and his sister, Pamela Carnohan.
Services were held at Duda-Ruck of Dundalk on March 20 and 21. Your condolences may be left on the online guestbook at: ruckfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019
