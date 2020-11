On October 29, 2020, Theresa M. Baughman, daughter of Patricia Keller and the late John Keller, wife of John Roberts and former wife of John Baughman, mother of Vance Baughman and Blaine Baughman, grandmother of Aubrie Orlando and sister of Jake Keller and wife Wendy. A memorial service to celebrate Theresa's life will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eastern Assembly of God Church 7923 Wise Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222



