On November 20, 2019, Thomas Barton Gordon, graduate of Calvert Hall Class of '56, beloved husband of Charlotte Gordon (nee James); devoted father of Elizabeth Linsenmeyer and her husband Robert and Mary Williams; loving grandfather of Joseph and Thomas Linsenmeyer and Katherine and Matthew Williams; dear brother of Margaret Gordon Beaton and Gregory Gordon.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Hydes, on November 30 at 9:30am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions my be made in his name to Catholic Charities at https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019