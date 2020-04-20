Home

Thomas F. "Thom" McCumber


1963 - 2020
Thomas F. "Thom" McCumber Obituary
On April 13,2020, Thomas McCumber, age 56 of Dundalk, Maryland passed away. He was born on May 20, 1963 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the devoted father of Crystal and Autumn McCumber; dear brother of Donald McCumber and his wife Carolyn and Edward McCumber and his wife Terri; loving grandfather of Irelin Tarburton; and he is also survived by a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020
