Thomas Lee Grove
1952 - 2020
Thomas Lee Grove, 68 of Abingdon, MD, peacefully passed away on July 24, 2020. Thomas was born in Baltimore, MD on April 14, 1952 to the late Elmer and Hazel Grove. He was lovingly supported by his guardians Kathryn Long and the late William Long, Jr. He graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1974.

He is survived by his wife, Robin (Ferrara) of 34 years; his daughters: Kristin and her husband Jacob Evans; Lori and her husband Michael Dickens; grandchildren: Gabriel and Georgia Dickens; brothers: Charles and wife Ginny Long and William Long, III and wife Kathy Long; and sister, Lenora Long. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.

In April 2012 he became the recipient of a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). Even though the odds were stacked against him, he never gave up and he fought with a smile on his face until the very end.

Thomas was an avid John Wayne fan. He enjoyed swimming, billiards, cards, hunting, fishing, and roller skating in his younger days. You could often find him in Ocean City, Maryland sitting on the benches watching the boats go out in the morning. Always smiling, he approached life's challenges with humor and proved time and again that he had "True Grit."

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 31, 2020.
