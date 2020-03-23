|
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, Thomas Michael McDonald, beloved husband of Nancy T. McDonald (nee Brukiewa); loving father of Brian Thomas McDonald and Amy McDonald, dear grandfather of Gregory McDonald and his wife Destiny (nee Karol), great grandfather of newborn Madison Grace and grandfather of three puppies; Lexy, Ruby Sue and Potus.
Tom, aka Chief, was born in 1948 and lived in Dundalk his entire life. He attended St. Rita's School and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1966. He was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1969-1971. He worked as a buyer at Baltimore Gas & Electric Company for 45 years, where he met his wife. They have been married for 47 years. He was a 1976 graduate of the University of Baltimore. Tom was devoted to Baltimore football. He had season tickets for the Colts, CFL Stallions, and his Ravens. He was a proud PSL owner in section 540. He was a member of Ravens Nest #2. He attended Super Bowl XXXV and XLVII. He was diagnosed with ALS exactly two years ago. Despite his illness, Tom traveled to the Hall of Fame with his son and grandson for the inductions of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed. He traveled to 48 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Chief was very devoted to his family and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope for over 40 years.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020