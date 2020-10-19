On October 18, 2020, Tina Kirkpatrick, beloved wife of Alfred "Bubby" Kirkpatrick; devoted mother to Christopher Kirkpatrick; cherished grandmother to Annie, Crissy, Madison, Allysyn, and Kristen; loving sister to James, Johnny, and Julie; dear friend to Wendy Bracken. Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Friday and Saturday evening from 6-8 PM. A funeral service celebrating Tina's life will be held on Saturday evening at 7:30 PM.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 19, 2020.