Suddenly on September 7, 2019. Vickie Lynn Foster (Nee) Diehl passed away at the age of 63. Vickie was born on March 11, 1956, in Fort Howard, Maryland. Vickie was predeceased by her parents Donald and Kathryn Diehl. Also, predeceased by her daughter Carmen Lynn Carmichael. She is survived by her loving husband James E. Foster, of 34 years, son James F. Carmichael and daughter Teresa and their children McKenzie and Claiton. Vickie leaves behind her sister Debbie Clifton and her son Tom and niece Carli. Vickie worked as a manager for Legends Night Club and various other establishments in the Baltimore area until her retirement. Vickie was always there for others in their time of need or a shoulder to lean on. She always had a kind word for everyone she knew or met. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Foundation.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019