On January 18, 2020, M. Victoria Weber, formerly of Dundalk, MD passed peacefully into God's grace. She is survived by her beloved husband Philip Weber; devoted mother to Lisa Weber Castaneda and her husband Bill, and Angela Weber Fabula and her husband Andrew; cherished grandmother to Anthony Castaneda and his wife Brandi, Allison Castaneda, Alexandra Fabula, Nicholas Fabula, and Natalie Fabula. She is also survived by her brother John Lopez and his wife Jeanne, as well as many cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Anthony and Josephine (nee Nicolette) Lopez. Victoria, a lifelong dancer, was active in the local Cabaret and later co-owned The Dundalk Dance Center in the late 1970's and 80's, performing often in the Heritage Fair and Dundalk Parade. Victoria was an executive assistant, employed by Westinghouse and later the Baltimore Sun. She was an avid traveller and enjoyed cruising in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. As a graduate of Dundalk High School, she was an active alumnus who served on her class reunion board for many years.
Family will receive visitors for a memorial gather on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A memorial mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Rita's church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or St. Joseph's Church in Cockeysville.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020