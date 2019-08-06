|
On July 31, 2019, Virginia Ruth left this earth to be with our Lord. Preceded in death by her husband Donald Ruth Sr.; her brother Benny; and her sisters: Francis, Violet, Evelyn, and Sylvia. Virginia was born in Buena Vista, VA where she spent her younger days with her family.
Married at 18 during WWII, she joined the WAC in 1942 when her husband enlisted in the Navy and was sent to the Pacific theatre. After bootcamp at Indiantown Gap, she was stationed at Ft. Belvoir in the motor pool since she had driving experience. Attaining the rank of Corporal E4 with secret clearance, she worked in teletype deciphering and encoding for in/out bound messages from Washington DC during the war. Following her Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army. She and her husband began their family and settled in Dundalk, MD.
Virginia became a homemaker and mother of five while her husband became a Baltimore County Police officer, eventually attaining the rank of Sergeant. During that time period Virginia also worked for the Dundalk Precinct preparing meals for prisoners daily in her home. The BCPD would pick up the meals and deliver them from her home. Once the contract was given to a commercial vendor, she eventually became employed the State of Maryland Toll Facility at the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel where she stayed till she retired with the rank of Sergeant.
Her retirement days were filled with gardening and interacting with her 7 Grandchildren whom she adored as well as traveling to Florida many times with her husband until his passing in 1998. She stayed at home gardening, always accompanied by her favorite dog, and enjoyed visits from her great-grandchildren despite her declining health. She moved to Madonna Heritage Nursing Home several years ago and became a favorite with the staff. The U.S. Army visited her on July 10th to present her with a Veteran Pin to thank her for her service which she proudly wore.
Placed on hospice 2 weeks ago, she passed away peacefully on the morning of July 31, 2019 and has earned her eternal rest. She is survived by her daughter Catherine O'Neill; son-in-law John O'Neill Jr.; daughter Patricia Waldrop; Son-in-law Robert Waldrop; son Donald F. Ruth Jr.; son Bruce A. Ruth; daughter Norma Jean Filleti; son-in-law Frederick Filleti; grandchildren: John O'Neill III, Catherine A. O'Neill, Jaimie Allen, Anthony Filleti, Thomas Filleti, Anna Filleti and Matthew Filleti. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019