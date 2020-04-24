Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
Virginia S. (Lejsiak) Caralle


1934 - 2020
Virginia S. (Lejsiak) Caralle Obituary
On April 23, 2020, Virginia "Ginny" S. Caralle (nee Lejsiak) died peacefully at the Woodlands. Ginny was the loving wife for 55 years of the late Louis F. Caralle, Sr, who died in 2013 and the devoted mother of Susan L. Whippo, Louis F. Caralle, Jr. and his wife Julia and Mary C. Wooten and her husband Al. She is the beloved grandmother of John, Eric, Aaron, Ronnie, Seth, Katelyn, Jacob, Manya and Trey and great grandmother of Aleta Mae and Carter William.

Ginny was born in 1934 to James and Sophie Lejsiak, in the house where she was raised for 23 years. She married Lou and moved to another residence in Edgemere and remained there until moving to the Woodlands. She was a lifetime resident of Edgemere.

She was a 1952 graduate of Sparrows Point High School and was employed at American Standard and at Sparrows Point Shipyard Main Office for a short time before becoming a stay at home Mom.

Ginny was an active member of St. Luke's School and Church where she volunteered teaching second grade C.C.D. for 11 years. She was also a proud Life Member of the Sparrows Point Alumni Association and was one of its founding members. She was also a Life Member of Wells McComas Post #2678 Ladies Auxiliary and belonged to the N.P.C.C. and volunteered at the Edgemere Senior Center.

Ginny loved her family and enjoyed her friends. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, reading, pinochle, bingo, slots, traveling and she loved to bake and sharing her baked goods with others.

A private Graveside Service and interment was held at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass celebrating Ginny's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Wells McComas VFW Ladies Auxiliary 6521 North Point Rd. Edgemere, MD 21219. Messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020
