Vivian G. Wright-Scheufele, 89, of Dundalk, MD, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019.
She was born to the late Bernard and Dora Lanham Sr. on April 28, 1930 in Dundalk, MD. Vivian graduated from Dundalk Senior High School in 1947.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Eugene Wright; and her second husband, Robert W. Scheufele.
Vivian is survived by her daughters: Susan Hann, Pamela Poe, Lynn Wright; step-son, Robert Scheufele; four grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. Vivian is also survived by her brother, Bernard Lanham Jr.; and sister, Shirley Strange.
Vivian was warm, kind, and a loving mother. She loved her family dearly and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 1:30 p.m. at the Merritt Park Baptist Church, 1799 Merritt Blvd., Dundalk, MD.
For those who wish to make a donation in Vivian's name, please donate to support The .
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 20, 2019