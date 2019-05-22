|
On May 18, 2019, Wade David Poteat; husband of Andrea Lynn Poteat (nee Wild); son of David R. Poteat and Elaine G. Poteat-McGuire; father of Gary M. Halstead and Lisa A. Burkindine; grandfather of Jonathan C. Halstead, Eric R. Halstead, Carley M. Burkindine and Elijah J. Klein.
A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday, May 24 at 6 p.m. Friends may visit on Friday 1-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: www.autismspeaks.org
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 23, 2019