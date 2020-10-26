1/1
Wallace Eugene Dowell
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 22, 2020, Wallace E. Dowell husband of the late Carol Dowell and husband of the late Donna Primo-Dowell, father of Laurie Skwirut and husband Lou, Valerie Zinser and husband Stephen, Natalie Dowell, Amber Brant and husband Joe, grandfather of Glen Spurlock, Daniel Spurlock, Stephanie Lopez and husband Jorge, Brittany Dowell and Cooper Brant, great grandfather of Twelve great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild, brother of Lois Larson, Brenda Compton and the late Donald Dowell. Visitation with family will be on Tuesday from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7PM to 9 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM at the funeral Home. Online condolences may also be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
08:00 PM
CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved