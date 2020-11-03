Waneta May Iman from Elrino Street in Baltimore, Maryland, who was born on May 15th, 1947 in Rochester, New York has passed away at the age of 73 years old, on November 1st, 2020. She is preceded in death by her mother Lila Iman, her husband Robert William Anderson, Sr., and her daughter Marcella Dawson. She is survived by her brothers James Miller and Charles Miller; her children Marven Bland, Waneta Naill, Robert Anderson, Jr,. and Gertrude Elliott; her grandchildren Sonia Reiber, Valerie Dawson, Eric Hartis, Michael Bland, Mycheala Bland, Robert Bland, William Garcia, Julia Garcia, Mathew Anderson, Jeffrey Elliott, Jr., Michelle Andrieux, Amanda Wall, as well as 31 and counting great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. As per her wishes, Waneta will be cremated. She also didn't want a traditional funeral service. Her children are planning a Celebration of Life ceremony, to be held at a later date. Her family would like to thank the many volunteers that helped in any way with her family's search for her, over the last several days.



