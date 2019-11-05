Home

Willard "Bill" Lumpkin


1930 - 2019
Willard (Bill) Lumpkin, 89, resident of Jones Creek for 65 years passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Rosealyn (Rose) Lumpkin of 66 years, daughter Darlene Lumpkin and companion Wilson Lane, daughter Eilene Vest and companion Bob Cook, daughter Charlene Thurbon and husband George, daughter, Kathlene Drzewiecki and husband Tom, son Bill Lumpkin Jr and fiancee Sara Azcuy, daughter Angelene Lumpkin and fiancee Mike Ashton along with ten grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019
