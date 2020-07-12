On Thursday July 9, 2020, William Carl Isaacson Sr., loving husband and father of two children passed away.Bill was born on September 1, 1938 in Revloc, PA. In 1956 Bill graduated from Baltimore City College. Two weeks after graduation Bill joined the Air Force where he served six years. On September 7, 1957 he married Theresa (Brown) Isaacson.Bill and Theresa lived in Dundalk, Maryland for 42 years where they raised their two sons William and Brian, before retiring to West Virginia in 2004. He coached Bear Creek little league baseball and started the Bear Creek Bears football program in the early 1970's. He was also the president of the Baltimore Colts corral fan club during that time. He was a member of the Moose lodge and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Bill loved hunting, boating, watching the Ravens, Orioles and spending quality time with his family.Bill was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Florence and sister Rosemarie. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Theresa, his two sons William, Brian, his wife Kathy, his four grandchildren, Tiffany, her husband Marco, Nichole, Steven and Brandy, and his seven great grandchildren.