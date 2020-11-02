Mr. William (Bill) E. Blankenship, Sr. son of the late Orville Blankenship and Ursula Davidson Blankenship, passed suddenly on October 28. Bill was born in Raceland, Kentucky on December 21, 1932. He came to Baltimore with his family when he was six years old, and the family settled in St. Helena in old Dundalk .Bill was an avid salesman from an early age of six years old selling coal he found along the railroad tracks. At the age of 16, he had his own dry cleaning route where the community depended on his speediness and professionalism. He entered the Army in 1949 and spent three years in Germany. After returning home he began working for Bethlehem Steel Corporation and retired in 1983 from Bethlehem Steel. While working at the steel mill, Bill opened Holabird Furniture along with his brother. He purchased several properties and after renovations, either sold the properties or rented them out. Buying and renovating was a passion he had for many years. His other passion was his family. Bill is predeceased by his loving wife Norma Willeford Blankenship, married for 64 years before Norma's death in 2019. Bill and Norma are survived by three sons, Jim, Paul and David Blankenship. Bill is also survived by a son from his first marriage, Bill, Jr. Along with his sons, Bill also leaves behind two daughters-in-law, Darlene and Shayna, seven grandchildren, one predeceased grandson, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one living sister, and several nieces and nephews.A private gravesite funeral will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.