1/1
William E. Blankenship Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. William (Bill) E. Blankenship, Sr. son of the late Orville Blankenship and Ursula Davidson Blankenship, passed suddenly on October 28. Bill was born in Raceland, Kentucky on December 21, 1932. He came to Baltimore with his family when he was six years old, and the family settled in St. Helena in old Dundalk .

Bill was an avid salesman from an early age of six years old selling coal he found along the railroad tracks. At the age of 16, he had his own dry cleaning route where the community depended on his speediness and professionalism. He entered the Army in 1949 and spent three years in Germany. After returning home he began working for Bethlehem Steel Corporation and retired in 1983 from Bethlehem Steel. While working at the steel mill, Bill opened Holabird Furniture along with his brother. He purchased several properties and after renovations, either sold the properties or rented them out. Buying and renovating was a passion he had for many years. His other passion was his family. Bill is predeceased by his loving wife Norma Willeford Blankenship, married for 64 years before Norma's death in 2019. Bill and Norma are survived by three sons, Jim, Paul and David Blankenship. Bill is also survived by a son from his first marriage, Bill, Jr. Along with his sons, Bill also leaves behind two daughters-in-law, Darlene and Shayna, seven grandchildren, one predeceased grandson, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one living sister, and several nieces and nephews.

A private gravesite funeral will be conducted on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved