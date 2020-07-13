William Henry Rabuck passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 61. He was born in Baltimore to late Lester L. Rabuck, Sr. and Lillian Marcel (Reichert) Rabuck. William was also a loving father, grandfather and brother, survived by two sons, Adam and Corey Rabuck, and grandson Charlie. A Memorial Service for William will be held Sunday, July 19 at 1:00 p.m. at the North Point Yacht Club at 1700 Wharf Rd. Sparrows Point MD 21219. Please contact Carey Rabuck at 410-746-5624 if you plan to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store