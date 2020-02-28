|
William John Stone, 77, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Born on November 9, 1942, in Dundalk, MD, he was the son of Margaret Yurenda Stone and the late William Stone. He was the loving husband of Diane J. Stone. He was survived by his Loving wife, Diane and his faithful furry friend, Buster Boy. Funeral Services were held at Eckhardt's Funeral Chapel in Reisterstown. Interment was at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Sykesville, Md. If you wish to send condolences, you may send them via email to [email protected]
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020