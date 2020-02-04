|
William L. ("Bill") Boggs, beloved husband of 60 years of Judy Boggs died peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was a life-long resident of Dundalk, MD, growing up in Watersedge and moving to Logan Village after he and Judy were married. Bill retired early from his Supervisory position at Bethlehem Steel to move to the home he and Judy designed and built in Ocean Pines, MD. Bill was an Army Veteran and a member of the Masonic Order (Patapsco Lodge #183). He was active in the Dundalk Community as a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge and Square Club. After moving to Ocean Pines, Bill entrenched himself in his new community by volunteering to build sets for the Pines Players and serving as an election judge. He was a member of the Community Church of Ocean Pines. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020