William R. "Bill" Balsis


1948 - 2019
William R. "Bill" Balsis Obituary
William R. "Bill" Balsis, 71, passed away peacefully Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home in Lodge Forest, MD. Bill was born in Baltimore on September 19, 1948. He graduated from Sparrows Point High School In 1966. After high school, Bill worked at the Bethlehem Steel Shipyard for 25 plus years until their closing. He then worked as a warehouse manager and maintenance mechanic for a window company until retiring.

He is survived by his wife, Millie, his children, Stephanie Balsis Walters, Chad and his wife Kate, and grandchildren, Justin, Sarah, William, Samuel, and Charlie, sister Nancy Eagan and brother-in-law, Joe Eagan, several nieces and nephews, and a host of great friends.

Bill enjoyed driving his Harley, playing cards, white water rafting, being with family and friends, and playing and being with his grandchildren. He was a Jack of all Trades and always found a project to work on in his home.

Funeral services were held at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk. A memorial mass was celebrated on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment was private.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020
