William "Bill" Snyder
On July 10, 2020, William "Bill" Snyder, 80, passed away at his home in Ellenton, Florida. He was born in Northumberland, Pennsylvania, the sin of the late William "Bud" Snyder and the late Eleanor Snyder.

Bill graduated from Dundalk High School in 1958. After graduating, he was employed at Mars Supermarket as a butcher for two years. He then worked at Western Electric Lucent for 30 years before retiring at the age of 50.

Bill enjoyed dancing, boating, horseback riding and motorcycles.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Sharon Snyder (nee Condon). He is also survived by brother Gary Snyder; sister Vickie McArdle; nieces Tina Donald, Sara Snyder; nephews Gary Snyder, Jr. Troy Snyder, William McArdle, and Joshua Snyder.

He was predeceased by brother Craig Snyder and mother-in-law Peggy Condon.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 16, 2020.
