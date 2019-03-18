Retired Baltimore County Fire Department Battalion Chief, William Stanley Zacierka, a life-long resident of Baltimore County, entered into eternal life at his son's home on March 11, 2019. He was 95 years of age.

William was born January 13, 1924. A son of the late Joseph and Mamie (nee Barcikowski) Zacierka. He grew up on the families North Point Farm. After his father's death in 1940, he left school to work to support the family. He enlisted into the United States Army on April 14, 1943 and served his country with courage and honor during WWII. He was in 291 days of combat starting D-day and participated in five major battles before ending in Czechoslovakia. The 489th AA Weapons Battalions was part of General George S. Patton's 3rd Army 4th armored Division until it was returned to the States after 22 months overseas.

William married his late wife Helen (nee Vincent) Zacierka on May 17, 1947. After returning home, William joined the Baltimore County Fire Department. He served his Baltimore County Community until he retired after 40 years due to an injury sustained in a traffic accident. He retired as Battalion Chief #3 encompassing Dundalk, Eastview and Edgemere stations.

William is survived by his daughter, Sharon (nee Zacierka) Frys and her husband Ronald and their children, Ronald, Michael, Troy and daughter-in-law Thuy. He is also survived by son, William Joseph and his wife Michele D. Zacierka and their children, Annabella, Matthew and Danielle. Also, son Timothy Michael and his wife Dottie Zacierka and their children, Michael and Heather. William will be greatly missed by his pal Remi. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, gardening, making wine, taxidermy and living life.

A mass to celebrate William's life was held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment followed the service at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.