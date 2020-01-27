|
On January 27, 2020 Wilma Jean Webber, beloved wife of 60 years to James W. Webber, devoted mother of Deborah Webber and her spouse Theresa McQuaid and Laura Webber. Sister to Charles George and his wife Nancy and the late Kenneth, Richard and William George.
Wilma was a graduate of Dundalk High School class of 1958. She was involved with many high school friends and class activities. Wilma spent endless time organizing and sending care packages to the military troops who were actively serving our country. Sending these packages was very near and dear to her heart. In Wilma's spirit of giving please make a donation in lieu of flowers to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland, Hills, Cal. 91365. https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate/
The family will receive friends at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Rd. on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A funeral service for Wilma will be held on Thursday from the funeral home at 11:30 am. Interment to follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020