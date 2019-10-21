Home

Wilma Wolf


1925 - 2019
Wilma Wolf Obituary
Former long time Dundalk resident, Wilma R. (Pencek) Wolf, was called home to Heaven on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the age of 94. Loving wife, mother, and grandmother was born February 7, 1925 to August and Mary Ann (Mekolon). She was 1 of 13 children. She attended Baltimore Highlands Elementary School. Her work life consisted of working the family farm, Crown, Cork, and Seal, Mars Supermarkets, and Dundalk Marine Terminal.

Wilma met Arthur O. Wolf at her church, Christ Lutheran, on Sollers Point Road. They were married on December 25, 1942. Together they had five children, James, Arthur, Jr., David, Joan, and Karen. They were married for 71 years. She loved to sew, crochet, garden, teach Sunday School, dance the polka, and care for her family.

Wilma is survived by her son, David A. and Lorraine A. (Martin) Wolf, Karen R. (Wolf) and Mark A. Fostervold, Barbara C. (Bunn) Wolf, 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 10 step great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, sons James A. and Arthur O. Jr., daughter Joan P. Shindledecker, her parents, 5 brothers and her 7 sisters.

We ask that you join us for a celebration of her life at a memorial service held on Saturday, November 2nd, at Atonement Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 9121 Old Harford Road in Parkville, MD, 21234 at 11 AM, with a luncheon provided following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Atonement Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019
