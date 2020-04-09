Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wylie Marcin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wylie Marcin


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wylie Marcin Obituary
On March 13, 2020, Wylie Marcin, age 77, of Dundalk, Maryland passed away. He was born on October 7, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a life-long resident of Watersedge in Dundalk, Maryland. He graduated from Dundalk High School. He was the owner of Wylie's Barber Shop on Belair Road in Baltimore for over 30 years until his retirement in 2007. He was a faithful member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. He was a devoted sports fan of the Orioles and the Ravens. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Marcin, as well as nieces and nephews.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wylie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -