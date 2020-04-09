|
On March 13, 2020, Wylie Marcin, age 77, of Dundalk, Maryland passed away. He was born on October 7, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a life-long resident of Watersedge in Dundalk, Maryland. He graduated from Dundalk High School. He was the owner of Wylie's Barber Shop on Belair Road in Baltimore for over 30 years until his retirement in 2007. He was a faithful member of St. Rita's Catholic Church. He was a devoted sports fan of the Orioles and the Ravens. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Marcin, as well as nieces and nephews.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020