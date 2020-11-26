1/1
1945-2020 Harvey (Retired General Motors Employe) WARD
(1945 - 2020) (Retired General Motors Employee) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Judith Deanna. Dear uncle of Cory Stemp. Harvey will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Funeral Service was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, December 1st at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19 funeral service will be by invite only. Interment Uxbridge Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Huntington Society or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
