Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthonie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

"Tony" Anthonie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
"Tony" Anthonie In Memoriam
In Memory of a beloved partner, father, Opa and friend. Anthonie "Tony" Ton It's been a long year since you left us, Gone to your heavenly home. Though we've been lost here without you, We know that we are never alone. Your presence is felt all around us, In the things we do everyday. Although your soul is in Heaven, Your spirit is not far away. We hope that your new home in Heaven, Brings you comfort, peace and love. We will miss you now and always, Please smile on us all from above. Always in our hearts, Rita & Family, Clarence, Grace and their Families
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -