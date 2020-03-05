|
In Memory of a beloved partner, father, Opa and friend. Anthonie "Tony" Ton It's been a long year since you left us, Gone to your heavenly home. Though we've been lost here without you, We know that we are never alone. Your presence is felt all around us, In the things we do everyday. Although your soul is in Heaven, Your spirit is not far away. We hope that your new home in Heaven, Brings you comfort, peace and love. We will miss you now and always, Please smile on us all from above. Always in our hearts, Rita & Family, Clarence, Grace and their Families
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020