|
|
Ada passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born May 7, 1925, the 2nd of seven children of Cyril and Alice Quinney. She was predeceased by Murray, her beloved husband of 71 years. Loving mother of Valerie Rudman (Dennis), Greg (Joan) and Brad (Lorie). She cherished and dearly loved her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister June Sellers and predeceased by her brothers Howard, Fred and Cyril and sisters Bernice Partner and Margaret Evans. Ada was a homemaker who through the years enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and loved tending her gardens. The family is thankful to C.C.A.C., Durham Community Care and our private caregiver for their wonderful support. The daily care and kindness of these dedicated P.S.W.'s helped mom remain in her own home. Thank-you to Dr. Osborne for his ongoing care and embracing mom's sense of humor. We are grateful to the C.C.C. unit, palliative care staff, for the care and compassion shown mom and our family during her final days. Cremation is entrusted to Morris Funeral Chapel. To honor Ada's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Donations in her memory may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation or .
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020