Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Mary Ellen ADAMS


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Mary Ellen ADAMS Obituary
Ada passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born May 7, 1925, the 2nd of seven children of Cyril and Alice Quinney. She was predeceased by Murray, her beloved husband of 71 years. Loving mother of Valerie Rudman (Dennis), Greg (Joan) and Brad (Lorie). She cherished and dearly loved her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister June Sellers and predeceased by her brothers Howard, Fred and Cyril and sisters Bernice Partner and Margaret Evans. Ada was a homemaker who through the years enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting and loved tending her gardens. The family is thankful to C.C.A.C., Durham Community Care and our private caregiver for their wonderful support. The daily care and kindness of these dedicated P.S.W.'s helped mom remain in her own home. Thank-you to Dr. Osborne for his ongoing care and embracing mom's sense of humor. We are grateful to the C.C.C. unit, palliative care staff, for the care and compassion shown mom and our family during her final days. Cremation is entrusted to Morris Funeral Chapel. To honor Ada's wishes, there will be no service or visitation. Donations in her memory may be made to Bowmanville Hospital Foundation or .
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -