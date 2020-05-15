The family of Adam James Bittorf regretfully announce his sudden passing on May 10th, 2020 at the age of 35. Loving husband of Jessica and proud dad of Zoey, Zander and fur baby Boones. Beloved son of Larry and the late Carole Bittorf. "Number #1" Son in law to Nadine and Art (Linda) Ellis. Cherished brother of Wayne (Melanie) and Kristina Bittorf. Wonderful Uncle to Blair, Abbey (Vinny), Matthew, Erin, Jake, Nolan, Hannah and Reilly. Adam will be greatly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. He will be most remembered for his love of family, camping, fishing, cars and his love of meat! Adam touched many people with his kindness and humour and will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



