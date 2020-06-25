Adam Ryszard BUJAK
Doctor of Ministry, Master of Divinity Adam, age 70, passed away at Hillsdale Estates after a very long struggle with dementia on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Adam served as a pastor of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in various capacities for 33 years. He pastored several congregations in Ontario, he was a chaplain at a nursing and retirement home, chaplain to young college and university students providing faith support at their local campus from East to West to the North of our province. Adam was blessed with an outgoing, engaging personality - always prepared to help and support and give encouragement. He was very innovative, creative and enjoyed photography. Adam was a loving, generous and attentive husband to Sigrid, his wife of 48 years. He was a father very much involved in the lives of his son Oliver and his daughter Lexi and their respective families. Adam loved his four granddaughters and one grandson and used to sit down on the floor to play with them. We all lost a treasure; He will always be in our hearts and greatly missed. We will see you again in heaven - we can hardly wait! A graveside service will be held on Wednesday June 24th at Thornton Cemetery in Oshawa. Condolences may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
