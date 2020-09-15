1/1
Adelaide Marilyn Elizabeth TRAYNOR
Passed away tragically on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 15. Beloved daughter of Loretta and Christopher. Loved by her grandparents Gwen and the late Frank Traynor and the late Matt and Marilyn Lapa. Loving sister of Samuel, Bradley and Joseph. Dear niece of Stephen Traynor (Alexander), Jeffrey Traynor (Korinne), and Christopher Lapa (Sherry). Dear cousin of Alexander and James Traynor. Adelaide will be greatly missed by special friend Brandon Lemessy and her numerous relatives and many friends. Relatives, friends and members of the community are invited to attend a drive past visitation at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) to offer a prayer or expression of condolence for Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joey between 10 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16th. Due to COVID restrictions and guidelines please remain in your vehicle at all times until you are invited to exit your vehicle by a parking attendant. Also due to COVID restrictions a private family funeral mass will be held at St. Mary of the People Church on Thursday, September 17th at 11 a.m. Private interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Feed the Need in Durham would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Oshawa Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ron & Gloria Gannon
Neighbor
September 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lillian Lee
Family
