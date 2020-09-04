Van Lith, Adrianus (Andy) Cornelius June 29, 1926 - August 30, 2020 It is with great sadness the family wishes to announce the passing in his sleep of Andy van Lith of Orono, Ontario in his 94th year at Fosterbrooke Longterm Care in Newcastle. He is lovingly remembered by his beloved wife and best friend Corry of 66 years, sister Bertha (102 years old), his children Helen Duffhues, Paul van Lith, Yvonne Skanes (Bert) and Melissa McAllister (Matt). Proud grandfather of Nathan Skanes (Kayla), Nigel Skanes, Mikalah and Matthew McAllister and great-grandfather of Axxel Skanes. He is also remembered by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Holland. Born in Erp Noord Brabant, The Netherlands. Son of the late Adrianus van Lith and Theodora Toonders. Predeceased by brother's John (Martha), Jack (Riek), Cornelius (Brazilian Missionary) and Theo (Clara) and sister's Christine, Francisca and Betsie. Andy loved life and his family. He was a loyal husband and father, a very good man. He was a devoted employee of GM Oshawa for 36 years as a Tool and Die Maker and a Robotic Applications Engineer. He then went on to become a consultant of welding products in Robotic Applications at two U.S. Firms for several years thereafter. Andy had a passion to help others. He worked tirelessly to help many organizations and individuals throughout the years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St Vincent de Paul at St Francis of Assisi parish in Newcastle and contributed to the upkeep of the church for many years. Before coming to Canada Andy worked for many different places. Whenever he felt he could not learn anything new at his job, he would quit and go somewhere else. All his employers were loath to see him go, but could not tempt him to stay. He came to Canada in 1952 as he had heard about people seeing bears, etc.. and wanted to see for himself. He met and married Corry in 1954 and lived with his family in Oshawa for 20 years. Later they went on to build their dream home and hobby farm in Orono as they were very passionate about raising their own meat and vegetables. In the 1970's Andy gathered his colleagues to work with high school students from East Dale Collegiate (Oshawa) to rebuild bicycles, tricycles and go karts to give to Handicapped Children. He collected donations with the help of the Oshawa Kinsmen for toys and presents for Christmas for Smiths Falls and Orillia Institutions for the Mentally Handicapped. He then went on to became president and was instrumental in building the first residence for the mentally handicapped in Oshawa. Andy and Corry helped many immigrants from their mother country find work and lodging throughout the years, and after the uprising in Hungary, they helped Hungarians as well. Sadly Andy suffered a stroke in February of 2007 that changed his life considerably. Corry cared for him for 8 years at home. He then needed more and was moved to Fosterbrooke Long Term Care home in Newcastle. Andy was able to share his many passions, talents and knowledge with many throughout his life. He will be sorely missed as he left a large imprint on us all. Cremation has taken place with a memorial service to follow at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Newcastle). Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com